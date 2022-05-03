Judge Allows For Court Monitor To Meet Migrants' Attys

By Khorri Atkinson (May 3, 2022, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge agreed Tuesday to authorize a court-appointed monitor to speak with detainees' attorneys as part of an inspection into whether three Southern detention facilities are complying with an order to improve their access to counsel and provide translation services. The court last month, over the agency's protests, authorized Dr. David L. Thomas to check the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's compliance with a June 2020 restraining order, including by speaking with the facilities' staff and detainees. The judge agreed Tuesday to modify last month's inspection order by allowing Thomas, a consultant who formerly chaired the Division of Correctional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS