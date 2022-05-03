Convicted White Sox Ticket Broker Threatened With Contempt

By Lauraann Wood (May 3, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said an Illinois ticket broker serving 18 months in prison for participating in a $1 million fraud scheme has failed to pay court-ordered restitution and may deserve to be held in contempt. Convicted broker Bruce Lee was expected to pay $74,650 in restitution within 21 days of his February sentencing but has so far made payments totaling only about $1,300, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly. Lee should be ordered to appear in court and explain why Judge Kennelly shouldn't hold him in contempt for failing to pay the money as he was ordered, they argued....

