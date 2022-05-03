Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Convicted White Sox Ticket Broker Threatened With Contempt

By Lauraann Wood (May 3, 2022, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said an Illinois ticket broker serving 18 months in prison for participating in a $1 million fraud scheme has failed to pay court-ordered restitution and may deserve to be held in contempt.

Convicted broker Bruce Lee was expected to pay $74,650 in restitution within 21 days of his February sentencing but has so far made payments totaling only about $1,300, prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly. Lee should be ordered to appear in court and explain why Judge Kennelly shouldn't hold him in contempt for failing to pay the money as he was ordered, they argued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!