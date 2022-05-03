Med Mal Atty Can't Escape 'Botched' Doc's Defamation Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 3, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California attorney can't dodge a defamation suit filed by Dr. Terry Dubrow of the reality TV show "Botched," a state appellate panel ruled Tuesday, saying the lawyer's statements made to Page Six regarding an allegedly botched buttocks surgery are not protected by the anti-SLAPP statute. Comments by attorney Stephen Le Brocq, of Le Brocq & Horner PLLC, reported by the gossip news website were entirely divorced from any active legal proceedings related to his client Sandy Scoggins, a former patient of Dubrow, the three-justice panel said in its order. The quotes fail to clear the "fair comment" hurdle of the...

