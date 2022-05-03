11th Circ. Says Cruise Co. Couldn't Predict Passenger Assault

By Carolina Bolado (May 3, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed Classica Cruise Operator Ltd.'s win beating claims from a passenger who allegedly was injured by another passenger at disembarkation, finding that the cruise line was not negligent because it had no reason to predict an altercation that would end in physical violence. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed summary judgment against Reinier Fuentes after finding that Classica could not have foreseen his injury, allegedly caused by a punch from another passenger after a verbal altercation in a crowded disembarkation line. Fuentes argued that Classica was negligent because it failed to properly train security...

