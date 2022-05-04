Ill. DraftKings User Drops Photo Verification Privacy Claims

By Lauraann Wood (May 4, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois DraftKings user has ended a proposed class action accusing the sports gambling company of using an identity verification system that violates his and other users' biometric privacy rights. The user, Colin Scott, voluntarily dismissed the case without prejudice Friday, three days before DraftKings was due to respond to Scott's complaint, filed in March. Scott had brought Biometric Information Privacy Act claims against DraftKings Inc. and Casino Queen Inc., which does business as DraftKings at Casino Queen. Representatives for both sides didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment. Scott's lawsuit targeted the biometrically enabled application programming interface DraftKings...

