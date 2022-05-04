IAC, Match Group Say $30B Del. Spinoff Suit Falls Flat

By Jeff Montgomery (May 4, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Barry Diller-controlled IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match.com and directors of both told a Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday that a stockholder suit challenging a $30 billion reverse spinoff of Match in 2020 failed to show that the deal was improperly controlled or unfairly structured. Arguing before Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn for dismissal of the four-count direct and derivative complaint, Maeve O'Connor of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, counsel to three Match director "separation committee" negotiators, argued that the panel "quite clearly used its leverage for the benefit of Match's public stockholders." After the deal, Match saw a 74% increase in the price...

