Mercedes-Benz Worker Drops Class Suit Over Payroll Hack

By Rosie Manins (May 4, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A 25-year employee of Mercedes-Benz USA LLP has dropped his proposed class action against the company over its alleged failure to properly pay overtime since a ransomware attack on its payroll system. James Click, who started working for Mercedes-Benz in 1996, filed a notice Tuesday dismissing the case he brought against the company in the Northern District of Georgia on April 12. Click gave no explanation about why he abandoned the suit, but left an opportunity to refile his claims by voluntarily dismissing them without prejudice. In his complaint, Click said Mercedes-Benz was one of many companies affected by the Kronos...

