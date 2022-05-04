Air Force Members Want Class Cert. In Ga. Vax Mandate Case

By Dorothy Atkins (May 4, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Four anonymous U.S. Air Force employees asked a Georgia federal judge Tuesday to certify a class of thousands of defense workers who were allegedly wrongfully denied requests to be exempt from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds and to block the military from enforcing certain vaccine mandates against them. In a 24-page memo supporting their motion, four Air Force workers argued that the proposed class of 2,027 military members and potentially thousands more share common questions of law or fact about whether the military wrongly denied their religious exemption requests, and therefore class certification is appropriate. The four workers also...

