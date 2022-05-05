Group Asks Court To Keep Resorts' Pollution Suit Together

By Faith Williams (May 5, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An environmental group has asked a Montana judge to deny a resort's request not to be lumped into the same suit with another resort accused of polluting the Gallatin River, pointing out that the two properties share a parent company. The filing on Tuesday is the latest in a case brought by Cottonwood Environmental Law Center against Spanish Peaks Mountain Resort and Yellowstone Mountain Club in December 2021 alleging that they violated the Clean Water Act by releasing pollutants into the Gallatin River without a permit. The Clean Water Act forbids the addition of any pollutants to navigable waters without a...

