Yankees, Astros Must Face Suit Over Minor League Cuts

By Max Jaeger (May 4, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros must face lawsuits over their decisions to cut ties with minor league affiliates as part of a reorganization, a New York appeals court said Tuesday. The opinion by a five-judge panel of the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division's First Judicial Department affirmed rulings by Justice Barry Ostrager denying motions to dismiss claims in two cases: a December 2020 suit by the owners of the defunct Staten Island Yankees and another filed a month later by the Tri-City ValleyCats from Troy, New York. Staten Island team owners Nostalgic Partners LLC...

