MLB, Minor Leaguers Enter Wage Fight Settlement Talks

By Dorothy Atkins (May 4, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Tuesday sent a high-stakes wage fight between minor league baseball players and Major League Baseball to settlement talks, on the same day the court continued a pretrial hearing in the class and collective action, which is scheduled to head to a federal jury June 1. In a one-page order, Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero referred the case to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley "to conduct a settlement conference at the convenience of her calendar." The players' attorney, Clifford H. Pearson of Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP, declined to comment Wednesday on the settlement talks,...

