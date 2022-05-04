Pillsbury Escapes Malpractice Threat In Hotel Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (May 4, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday that it's too late for a California hotel to modify its Chapter 11 plan to bring malpractice claims against its former attorneys at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, but that it can still contest the firm's final fee request. In a virtual bench ruling, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said the window had closed for the owner of the former Fairmont San Jose, SC SJ Holdings, to remove the legal releases granted to Pillsbury in the Chapter 11 plan that was confirmed last year, but it can still file an objection to the firm's last application...

