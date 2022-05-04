NYC Pension Funds Sue Activision For Microsoft Merger Docs

By Rachel Stone (May 4, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A group of New York City pension funds has sued Activision Blizzard in Delaware seeking documents connected to the video game maker's pending sale to Microsoft, a deal they said may have been rushed because Activision's CEO wanted to slip allegations that he'd ignored sexual harassment complaints. According to the lawsuit made public on Monday, the New York City Employees' Retirement System and four other city pension funds — all of which own stock in Activision Blizzard Inc. — asked the court to enforce their requests for access to the company's books and records, saying the company hadn't sufficiently responded to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS