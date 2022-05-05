Balwani Can't Use Giant Spreadsheet In Theranos Defense

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 4, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial denied the defense's request Wednesday to introduce a 2,000-page spreadsheet Walgreens purportedly sent to Theranos, part of Balwani's effort to show he was truthful in telling investors that the companies were serious about expanding their partnership. The battle over the evidence came during the cross-examination of a government witness, a former vice president of health care services for Walgreens. Nimesh Jhaveri helped roll out Theranos' blood-testing services in 41 of the pharmacy giant's stores in 2014. Balwani's attorney Jeffrey Coopersmith of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP showed Jhaveri...

