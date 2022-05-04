Delta Pilots Near PAGA Win, But Wage Issue Still Up In The Air

By Dorothy Atkins (May 4, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Wednesday he'll likely grant a proposed class of Delta Air Lines Inc. pilots a pretrial win on Private Attorneys General Act, or PAGA, claims in their yearslong fight over allegedly inaccurate wage statements, but he said whether the airline has a good faith defense against other labor code claims could be a jury question. At the start of a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said he's inclined to grant the pilots' summary judgment bid on claims asserted under PAGA, a California law that allows workers to challenge violations of California labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS