Asbestos Trust Drops Bid To Hide Claimants' Law Firm Names

By Matthew Santoni (May 4, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The trust overseeing asbestos-exposure claims against the former North American Refractories Co. has dropped its bid to block out the names of claimants' law firms from a lawsuit Honeywell International brought over the trust's approval of claims. The North American Refractories Company Asbestos Trust Advisory Committee and the Future Claimants' Representative said they were partly withdrawing non-party law firms' identifying information from the case, as long as the claimants themselves were not identified. "While the TAC and FCR believe that the relief sought in the motion is appropriate, the TAC and FCR have determined that withdrawal of that portion of the...

