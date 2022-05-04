Biden Admin. Awards $77M For Tribal Internet Access Efforts

By Hailey Konnath (May 4, 2022, 9:16 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's administration said Tuesday that it would be doling out nearly $77 million in grants aimed at helping dozens of Native American tribes across the country expand internet access. The grants are part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, which provides funding for Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian entities working on things like broadband deployment, telehealth and distance learning, according to a statement from the Commerce Department. The funding awarded Wednesday will go toward tribes and tribal entities in 10 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota and...

