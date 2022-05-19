Ohio Atty Hit With $250K Sanction Over Sue-and-Withdrawals

By Andrew Strickler (May 19, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- After facing a long series of toxic tort and successor liability arguments, an Illinois chemical company scored an affirmative win against an Ohio plaintiffs lawyer who has repeatedly sued the company and then dismissed before a successor-liability theory could be tested. In an unusual decision, an Ohio judge agreed to a $250,000 sanction, plus costs, for Cleveland attorney Thomas Bevan of asbestos and personal injury firm Bevan & Associates LPA Inc. In an order underlying a final sanction judgement Wednesday, Judge Harry A. Hanna of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court chided Bevan for not appearing at hearings in which he'd been called...

