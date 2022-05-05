5th Circ. Told To Revive $8M Pipeline Insurance Coverage Suit

By Michelle Casady (May 5, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A pipe fabrication, construction and maintenance company has told the Fifth Circuit that a lower court wrongly dismissed its $8 million insurance coverage suit stemming from a project to replace five Saudi Arabian pipelines. In a brief filed Wednesday with the Fifth Circuit, Dynamic Industries Inc., Dynamic Industries International LLC and Dynamic Industries Saudi Arabia Ltd. argued that U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle in January wrongly dismissed the case. Dynamic says the judge wrongly held that some claims were preempted and that others didn't belong in Louisiana court. Dynamic said its claims against Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. were tossed after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS