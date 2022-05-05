Chicken Buyers Can't Block Settlement Sharing Language

By Bryan Koenig (May 5, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to nix portions of poultry producers' judgment sharing agreement that may disadvantage chicken buyers in settlement talks with producers accused of price-fixing, rejecting assertions that the assailed sections discourage defendants from settling. Chicken buyers had sought to bar the producers from enforcing on one another key sections of a secretive judgment sharing agreement, or JSA, under which they established ahead of time potential responsibility in the case of a loss. But U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Wednesday found no law or precedent inhibiting JSAs, rejecting assertions that contested sections are anti-competitive on their own, and said...

