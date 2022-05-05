Florida And Walgreens End Opioid Trial With $683M Deal

By Carolina Bolado (May 5, 2022, 11:21 AM EDT) -- Walgreens has agreed to pay $683 million to settle Florida's lawsuit accusing the pharmacy chain of exacerbating the opioid crisis by failing to do due diligence on prescriptions for addictive painkillers, state officials said Thursday. Walgreens has agreed to pay $683 million to end Florida's suit claiming the pharmacy chain exacerbated the opioid crisis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The deal, announced Thursday by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, ends a trial in Pasco County where jurors have for the past month been told by the state that Walgreens executives viewed the opioid crisis not as...

