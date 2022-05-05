Data-Sharing Claims Against Big Retailers Largely Shelved

By Sarah Jarvis (May 5, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has permanently tossed most of a proposed class action accusing retail giants such as Sephora, CVS and The Home Depot of illegally sharing their consumer transaction data, leaving only an invasion of privacy claim to go forward. In a Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter partially granted motions to dismiss the case that were filed by Sephora USA Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CVS Pharmacy Inc., Bath & Body Works Inc., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., The TJX Cos. Inc. and data analytics company The Retail Equation Inc., or TRE. While Judge...

