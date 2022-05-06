2 Cases Show Risks Of Fund Industry's Control Share Bylaws

By Aaron Morris (May 6, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The fund industry recently lost its second case on investment companies' use of control share bylaws, which seek to limit the ability of large shareholders to vote their shares after their holdings exceed a defined threshold. In Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1 Ltd. v. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York held in a February 2022 decision that the implementation of control share bylaws by the closed-end funds at issue violated Section 18(i) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, which requires that every share of stock issued by a registered investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS