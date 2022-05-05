Protester Gets Costs Only Despite Win In ICE Lease Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (May 5, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has ruled in a "virtually unique" dispute that despite a protester succeeding in its challenge to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility lease, it could only recover costs because ICE was poised to move in. VAS Realty LLC's protest over the lease was not as urgent as the company could have made it, and in the meantime, the building leased from Cape Moraine LLC had been made effectively ready for ICE to move in, meaning it was against the public interest to cancel the lease at this stage, Judge Charles F. Lettow said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS