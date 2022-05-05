Jury Mulls If Ex-Nomura Trader's Fibs Amounted To Fraud

By Pete Brush (May 5, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday weighed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud case targeting former Nomura bond trader James Im, wrestling with whether his admitted lies were willful lawbreaking or merely less-than-honest but routine market conduct. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours in the afternoon without a verdict in a civil trial before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken that opened on April 27. They are set to resume deliberations Friday morning. Im, who was sued by the SEC in 2017, earned $3.8 million of bonuses from 2010 through 2014 as he dissembled from time to time in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS