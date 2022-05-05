11th Circ. Nixes Carnival's Victory Over Slip And Fall Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 5, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday reversed a win for Carnival Cruise Lines in a passenger's slip-and-fall suit, ruling that a reasonable jury could conclude that Carnival should have been more vigilant about making sure that an area of the deck that had a tendency to become slippery did not have any puddles that could cause a fall. In a published opinion, the appeals court reversed a summary judgment order in favor of Carnival, reviving passenger Mary Brady's negligence claims over the fall that broke her hip and required a hip replacement. The Eleventh Circuit said that the district court failed to...

