Pharmacies Face Key Trial Test As Opioid MDL Intrigue Swirls

By Jeff Overley (May 6, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- America's biggest pharmacy chains are poised for a pivotal trial at the center of multidistrict opioid litigation and the opioid crisis itself, aiming to avert a giant judgment and an enormous expansion of their broader liability in thousands of cases that are suddenly threatening to spiral out of control. CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart, reeling from a jury's conclusion that they contributed to rampant drug abuse in two Ohio counties, will seek to stem their losses at a bench trial starting Tuesday to determine damages in connection with the November verdict. Here, Law360 shares key details to know about the trial,...

