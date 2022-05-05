Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Nixes COVID Coverage Suits Over Lack Of Damage

By Lauren Berg (May 5, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday mostly upheld the dismissal of lawsuits lodged against certain underwriters from Lloyd's of London, Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. and other insurers by businesses seeking coverage for COVID-19 losses, saying the virus didn't cause physical damage as required by the policies.

In a 34-page published opinion, a three-judge panel for the Atlanta-based appeals court affirmed Florida trial courts' dismissals of consolidated pandemic-coverage claims brought by restaurant operator SA Palm Beach LLC, steakhouse operator Rococo Steak LLC and Rooms To Go furniture stores, but partially vacated the dismissal of sports bar operator Emerald Coast Restaurants Inc.'s case....

