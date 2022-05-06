Judge Axes Benicar Fee Suit, Says Firm Didn't Overcharge

By Ryan Harroff (May 6, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC beat a suit Friday that claimed it overcharged its clients in multidistrict litigation over gastrointestinal injuries related to blood pressure drug Benicar and its generic Olmesartan after the New Jersey court found a state attorney fee rule did not apply to the MDL. A New Jersey federal judge granted Mazie Slater's motion to dismiss the proposed class action, writing that the nearly $9 million award for the firm was "well within the reasonable and equitable percentages of Third Circuit examples." The court agreed with the firm's argument from its dismissal bid that a state rule...

