Walgreens Says Insurers Must Defend It In Opioid Cases

By Lauraann Wood (May 6, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Walgreens has sued at least 25 insurance companies, including several units of AIG, Liberty Mutual and Great American Insurance, in Illinois state court, seeking a ruling they must defend and indemnify the pharmacy retailer in nationwide opioid litigation. Walgreens is facing more than 2,500 lawsuits claiming it illegally contributed to an oversupply of opioids that has caused a national addiction epidemic and is suing at least 25 insurance companies, saying they must defend and indemnify the pharmacy retailer in nationwide opioid litigation. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Walgreens claimed Thursday that AIG and its several excess insurers are required under their policies...

