Trump Org. Appraiser Says AG Violated Secrecy Of Deal Talks

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 11, 2022, 8:02 AM EDT) -- Former Trump Organization appraisal firm Cushman & Wakefield on Wednesday said the New York attorney general broke her promise to keep their settlement talks confidential as part of a financial fraud investigation into the former president's company. Cushman & Wakefield said New York Attorney General Letitia James' office "unfairly prejudiced" the appraisal firm by "bolstering its in camera submissions with confidential information in breach of its obligations." (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Cushman & Wakefield Inc. made the allegation in filings seeking to reargue and appeal Justice Arthur F. Engoron's April 27 decision ordering the real estate services firm to give New York...

