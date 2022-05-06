Google's $5.4B Mandiant Buy Challenged By Investor

By Dave Simpson (May 6, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Mandiant investor challenged the cybersecurity firm's $5.4 billion acquisition by Google in New York federal court Thursday, alleging that Mandiant's statements about the deal don't address potential conflicts of interest involving both company insiders and Goldman Sachs, and have misled investors about the sale process. Eric Cornelius alleges that Mandiant Inc. and its board of directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and urged the court to block the deal with Google LLC until the parties disclose key details about the acquisition. The proxy statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last month, does not state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS