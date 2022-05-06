Florida Real Estate Roundup: Lincoln Rd., JLL, Nakash Family

By Nathan Hale (May 6, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Miami Beach city commission has granted initial approval to term sheets to lease three city-owned surface parking lots near the Lincoln Road pedestrian mall for the construction of a pair of mixed-used projects that would include Class A office space. A joint venture of Starwood Capital Group, Integra Investments and The Comras Co. unveiled The Gardens at Lincoln Lane project, designed by Brandon Haw Architecture and West 8 Urban Design & Landscape Architecture, for two of the current lots. Plans call for a pair of low-rise buildings that would house about 130,000 square feet of Class A office space, 25,000...

