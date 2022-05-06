Accountant Of 'Varsity Blues' Ringleader Wants No Prison

By Brian Dowling (May 6, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The "Varsity Blues" ringleader's accountant said Friday he shouldn't serve jail time for sending invoices and keeping the books for the sprawling college admissions and test cheating operation. Steven Masera, 72, told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani that the 46-month to 57-month prison term contemplated by the federal sentencing guidelines for his participation in a racketeering conspiracy doesn't account for his minor role in William "Rick" Singer's scheme. Even though he aided Singer in laundering $21 million in illicit funds by soliciting and collecting payment from parents involved in the scheme, Masera said he didn't reap windfall profits and didn't himself...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS