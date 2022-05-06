Kraft Heinz Faces New Class Suit Over $15.4B Plunge In Value

By Jeff Montgomery (May 6, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Three Kraft Heinz stockholders have mounted a new derivative challenge to its directors, controlling stockholder 3G Capital Inc. and five affiliates, citing wrongful refusal of demands to pursue breaches of fiduciary duties that allegedly figured in a $15.4 billion drop in company value. Although the complaint in Delaware Chancery Court was filed under seal, a public supplemental document identifies as a related case a similar lawsuit — dismissed in December — with many of the same defendants. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will ended the earlier case for failure to first make a demand that Kraft Heinz board members investigate and pursue actions of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS