Seller Of Racehorse PEDs In 2020 Doping Scandal Convicted

By Ivan Moreno (May 9, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A woman who federal prosecutors said distributed undetectable performance-enhancing drugs for professional racehorses has been convicted for her alleged role in a widespread and long-running doping scheme that rocked the sport two years ago. A New York federal jury on Friday found Lisa Giannelli guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit misbranding and drug adulteration while she was employed at Equestology. The Florida company was owned by Seth Fishman, a former veterinarian who pled guilty in February for his part in selling PEDs. Prosecutors alleged Giannelli marketed drugs by touting their potency and ability to evade screenings for illegal substances. Prosecutors...

