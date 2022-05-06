Twitter Beats Trump's Free Speech Suit Over Ban

By Dave Simpson (May 6, 2022, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed Donald Trump's putative censorship class action against Twitter on Friday, finding that the former president's complaint doesn't plausibly allege that the social media giant acted as a government entity when it banned his account. U.S. District Judge James Donato noted that Trump and his fellow plaintiffs are "not starting from a position of strength" because Twitter is a private company, and the First Amendment applies only to governmental abridgments of speech. The judge then rejected Trump's arguments that Democratic politicians coerced Twitter into banning Trump. Trump's lawyer had argued that the House and Senate held multiple hearings...

