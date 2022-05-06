Wells Fargo Beats Investors' Commercial Loan Suit, For Now

By Lauren Berg (May 6, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo escaped a proposed investor class action that accused the banking giant of misleading shareholders about the financial strength of its commercial loans after a San Francisco federal judge Friday found that the complaint doesn't adequately allege the bank "unjustifiably inflated" the financial figures of some loans it sponsored. U.S. District Judge William Alsup in a 21-page order granted Wells Fargo's bid to dismiss the suit, saying Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii hasn't sufficiently alleged that the bank wrongly inflated the quality of the loans and misstated its lending practices to investors. The suit was dismissed without prejudice....

