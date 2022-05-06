3 Firms Steer Brookfield's $3.8B Acquisition Of Watermark

By Andrew McIntyre (May 6, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Brookfield, led by Fried Frank, will buy Watermark Lodging Trust — counseled by Paul Hastings and Clifford Chance — for a whopping $3.8 billion, the pair said Friday. Under the terms of the deal, Brookfield is paying $6.768 a share for Class A shares in Watermark Lodging Trust Inc. and $6.699 a share for Class T shares in the company. With the purchase, Brookfield picks up a portfolio of 25 hospitality properties with over 8,100 rooms combined. "Hotels and resorts of this scale and quality are difficult to replicate," Lowell Baron, managing partner and chief investment officer in the real estate group at Brookfield, said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS