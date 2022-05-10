Real Estate Rumors: Stonerock, JT Tai, Seagis

By Andrew McIntyre (May 9, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A venture of Stonerock Capital Partners and Triple Double Real Estate has purchased two Miami office buildings for $56.7 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 200 S.E. First St. and 44 W. Flagler St., and the sellers are entities managed by investor Bruce Brickman, according to the report. Oak B. Management has purchased a pair of New York residential buildings for $41.5 million, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The deal is for 246 E. 46th St. and 959-961 Second Ave., which have a combined 91 residential units, and the seller is nonprofit JT Tai & Co....

