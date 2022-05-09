TransUnion Inks $9M FCRA Deal After High Court Remand

By Sarah Jarvis (May 9, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A class of consumers has urged a California federal court to approve a $9 million settlement with TransUnion over claims that it violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act and labeled them as terrorists, which would end litigation that led to a split U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year. Friday's motion was filed on behalf of plaintiff Sergio L. Ramirez and a class that was previously certified by a district court and subsequently cut down by a June 2021 high court ruling, which found that not all members had suffered the concrete harm necessary to proceed with their claims and recover statutory damages....

