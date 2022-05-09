NYU Seeks Atty Sanctions In COVID Refund Class Action

By Jack Karp (May 9, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Attorneys behind a proposed class action against New York University over the school's pandemic campus closure should be sanctioned for misrepresenting central facts and filing a suit they knew was meritless, the school has told a New York federal judge. The attorneys who filed the complaint against NYU over its campus closure early in the pandemic repeatedly referenced the school's New York City campus in that complaint despite knowing that their named plaintiff never attended school at that campus but took classes instead at NYU's Rockland County campus, according to a motion for sanctions filed by NYU Friday. "The complaint is...

