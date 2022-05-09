Stripper Show Creator Says Starz Can't Duck Copyright Case

By Clark Mindock (May 9, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The creator of a cabaret-based stage play outlined numerous ways Starz and others allegedly ripped off her story for its televised drama "P-Valley" as she fought to keep a copyright infringement claim alive. Fighting a dismissal bid by Starz, Nicole Gilbert-Daniels, who created the stage play "Soul Kittens Cabaret," told a Georgia federal court Friday there were too many direct and obvious similarities between her copyrighted story and the drama Starz released in 2020 and has now run for two seasons. She also said the case should stay in Georgia, where the show was filmed, rather than allowing Starz to move...

