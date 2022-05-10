Commerce Extends US-EU Supply Chain Feedback Deadline

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 9, 2022, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security is giving the public another month to submit ideas on how to improve supply chain security and growth in the U.S. and the European Union. While the initial deadline for submissions was last month, the bureau said Friday it is giving stakeholders until May 23 to file public comments regarding supply chain security and how to improve it. "While BIS invites input from all interested parties, it is particularly interested in obtaining information from foreign and domestic entities that actively participate in semiconductors, solar photovoltaics, critical minerals and materials, and pharmaceuticals...

