Texas Atty Struck By Car Walking To Court Gets $6.5M

By Jessica Corso (May 9, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney recently won $6.5 million after a jury found a government subcontractor partially responsible for injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car crossing the street near an under-construction courthouse. Ten jurors in Hidalgo County, Texas, awarded Lydia Tummel $9.3 million on Thursday following a two-week trial, reducing the amount to $6.4 million because they found Tummel partially responsible for the traffic accident that caused her injuries, Tummel's lawyer, Randy Sorrels, told Law360 on Monday. Tummel was crossing the street to get to a hearing at the Hidalgo County courthouse in Edinburgh, Texas, on June 20, 2019, when...

