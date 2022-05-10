Telecom Rips DC's Bid To Nix Suit Over FCC Internet Subsidy

By Khorri Atkinson (May 9, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Allied Telecom Group LLC told a federal judge Monday that the District of Columbia created a "false set of facts and misapplied law" in arguing that the North Virginia telecom cannot sue the district for tapping one of its agencies to provide network services for area public schools and libraries over the incumbent contract. In its motion opposing the district's bid to escape the federal complaint, Allied pushed back on claims that the company lacks jurisdiction to pursue the case because neither the Supremacy Clause nor the Telecommunications Act of 1996, under which Allied lodged the suit, confer a private right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS