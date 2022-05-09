$20B DOD Moving Contractor Must Provide Info To Protester

By Daniel Wilson (May 9, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has ruled that a company that lost a U.S. Transportation Command moving services contract worth up to $20 billion can make the contract awardee cough up information about whether it materially misled Transcom regarding its information technology security. Judge David A. Tapp partially granted a motion by protester American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc., known as ARC, for discovery against HomeSafe Alliance LLC, allowing ARC to file two interrogatories and a request for an admission to try to prove that HomeSafe made false representations to Transcom in its contract proposal. "The Court finds that ARC is...

