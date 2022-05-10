Arizona-Based Airline Lands $5M Deal With IPO Investors

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 9, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Investors in regional airline Mesa Air Group Inc. have brokered a $5 million settlement of their claims the company hurt investors by failing to disclose staffing and aircraft shortages during the lead up to its 2019 initial public offering. In Friday filings, institutional investor DeKalb County Pension Fund told U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi that the proposed settlement deal is an "excellent result" for the proposed class of Mesa Air investors, which would include any shareholder who invested in the company in connection with the details it included in the prospectus it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS