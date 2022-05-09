Law Firm Beats Suit Over Undervalued Med Mal Settlement

By Y. Peter Kang (May 9, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a legal malpractice suit accusing a law firm of inducing a medical malpractice plaintiff to accept an undervalued $650,000 settlement, saying the plaintiff's estimated value of the wrongful death case was "purely speculative." A three-judge Appellate Court panel for the First District on Friday affirmed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Brian J. McKeen and McKeen & Associates PC in a suit alleging he and his firm mishandled a wrongful death action against Highland Park Hospital, which left plaintiff Susan Chisum "feeling like she had no other option" aside from accepting...

