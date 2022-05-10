Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Estoppel After Axing Caltech $1B Win

By Adam Lidgett (May 9, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't revisit a recent decision that vacated the California Institute of Technology's $1.1 billion patent infringement win, denying Apple and Broadcom Ltd.'s bid for a rehearing. Apple and Broadcom had argued in a petition for rehearing that a three-judge panel's February ruling — which knocked out Caltech's headline-grabbing $1.1 billion win — wrongly expanded a restriction against companies that have challenged patents in inter partes review proceedings from making invalidity arguments in later infringement litigation. However, the Federal Circuit on Monday denied the petition without giving any reasoning. The panel's decision hinged on the America Invents Act's estoppel provision, which...

